Famed Rapper Wants to Run for President in 2028

With the 2028 presidential election nearly two years away, famed rapper Soulja Boy is hoping fans will vote for him.

The “Crank That” hitmaker took to his Instagram account to announce his political career ambitions.

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“A new chapter. A bigger vision. A commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation,” he wrote in his latest post, which features a photo of him standing in front of a massive American flag. “My focus is on four things: economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and AI.”

The rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, further declared, “From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible. Now I’m exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service. The future starts with a conversation.”

He used the hashtags #SouljaBoy2028 #America2028 #Leadership #TheFuture

The rapper didn’t say which political party he wants to represent in the election. However, he previously performed at the Crypto Ball, an event held during President Trump’s second inauguration in January 2025. He responded to the backlash over his performance by stating he was paid well.

Soulja Boy’s announcement comes one year after he was arrested in Los Angeles in connection with suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest to TMZ.

In April 2025, he was ordered to pay $4 million in compensatory damages in connection with a sexual assault case he was involved in, which was brought on by a former assistant.

He told Rolling Stone that he was never charged or convicted criminally for the alleged assault. “The district attorney never filed charges,” he said. “So, to be accused of this civilly is beyond me. I’ve never done any of the things they’re accusing me of. I just feel like this is very unfair.”

The rapper then added, “I want to make it clear that I’m innocent. This case was never about justice. It was about money and personal gain, and I will not let that stand. I am committed to filing an appeal and fighting for the truth to be revealed.”