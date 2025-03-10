‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’ Books Acting and Music Icons for First Episode

John Mulaney’s got plenty of big names on his new show. The ‘Comeback Kid’ is hosting a new live talk show on Netflix starting on March 12.

Each week, the comedian will interview several celebrities—in the style of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno or Late Night with David Letterman—while putting his own comedic spin on the traditional late-night format. The first week will feature Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, and personal finance columnist Jessica Roy for an as-yet-unrevealed comedy bit. Cypress Hill will be the first episode’s musical guest.

“We will be live globally with no delay,” Mulaney told press via a Netflix statement. “We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore.”

The series continues the long relationship between the comedian and the streaming service. Mulaney has released five comedy specials with Netflix—two of which won Emmys for Mulaney’s writing. He also hosted a six-episode series titled Everybody’s in L.A. with Netflix late last year, which saw him hanging out in Los Angeles with nearly every comedian you could think of.

The move comes as Netflix pushes for more and more live content, like their recent acquisitions of the Thanksgiving and Christmas Day NFL games.

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney premieres this Wednesday at 10 PM, and will run for 12 weeks.