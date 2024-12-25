Netflix Ripped for NFL Christmas Game Broadcast Issues

As expected, Netflix’s Christmas football games have drawn a high demand. As a result of the large audience (and the common issues with internet streaming), many Netflix users complained of issues streaming the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Wednesday.

Many NFL fans stated that they had trouble pulling the broadcast up, had buffering issues or were given lower-than-desired video quality. It’s impossible to tell if these problems are solely Netflix-based issues, or if these customers’ respective internet providers are to blame. But in their eyes, it is all Netflix’s fault. Read some of the complaints below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Netflix stream quality is very poor for this Christmas NFL game. Highly pixelated.” (source)

“my account won’t even let me load in… you (Netflix) are ruining my Christmas” (source)

“Netflix learned nothing from the Tyson-Paul fight. Their servers can’t take the load, and the resultant lag makes the pregame show unwatchable. The games will probably be the same. Fans are going to be mad. I hope the NFL never makes this mistake again.” (source)

“Not a great sign that the NFL game hasn’t started and my Netflix already won’t load. Not all streamers are built for live events.” (source)

“It would be nice if the game was showing. Too much bufffering and what not.” (source)

“The picture quality on Netflix for the NFL is far better than the Tyson/Paul fight but still incredibly bad. Worse than Peacock. Horrendous.” (source)

“can’t even get Netflix to load for this game lol netflix has to be the absolute worst live experience ever. why would any event use them at this point.” (source)

Netflix previously faced livestream issues for the Love Is Blind live reunion and the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match. The company is next slated to start broadcasting WWE Raw live each Monday starting Jan. 6.

How to Watch Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games

Promotional graphic for Netflix’s 2024 NFL games (Credit: Netflix)

Watching both of Netflix’s Christmas NFL games is incredibly easy. If you have a Netflix account, simply log in using your device of choice. There should be large banners advertising the NFL streams, but if not, just search “NFL” in the Netflix search bar. If you need a Netflix account, simply head to netflix.com and sign up.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers is on now, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans airs at 4:30 p.m. ET (with a pre-game broadcast starting at 4 p.m.). Beyoncé’s halftime performance will air during the later game; an exact time is unavailable.