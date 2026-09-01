‘Avengers’ Star Welcomes Baby as Fans Hope for MCU Return

Elizabeth Olsen is a first-time mom.

Earlier this month, Olsen was spotted in the streets of Los Angeles with husband Robbie Arnett and the couple’s first child, an infant. Olsen, 37, and Arnett, 34, were married in summer 2019. Arnett is a member of popular indie band, Milo Greene. Olsen’s pregnancy had been kept quiet from the public, though photos surfaced in June of the actress with a visible baby bump, holding her stomach, confirming she was with child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Page Six has since obtained pictures of Olsen, Arnett, and seemingly the couple’s child positioned on their mom’s chest in a baby carrier. Olsen could be seen using a hat to shield the baby’s face from the sun.

Olsen’s role as a new mother comes at a time when her name is being linked to a potential cameo in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release, Avengers: Doomsday. The movie won’t hit theaters until late December, but that hasn’t stopped fans and bettors alike from suggesting and wagering on the possibility of Olsen making an appearance in the upcoming movie. Since 2014, Olsen’s been cast as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch in the MCU. She’s appeared as the character in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And that’s just on the big screen.

On the TV/streaming side of things, Olsen’s appeared as Scarlet Witch in Disney+’s WandaVision as well as What If …? and Marvel Zombies (voice only). In otherwards, when Marvel’s involved, so too is Olsen. Usually.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

That could be why Polymarket bettors see Olsen as having a 40% of reprising her role in Doomsday. Among actresses, Olsen has the sixth-highest Polymarket odds of appearing in the latest MCU release. She trails only Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (74%), Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop (71%), Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel (64%), Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts (71%), and Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez (48%) in odds.

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch?

Whether she returns to the MCU or not, Olsen, now with child, is already a superhero.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.