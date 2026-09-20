Kate Beckinsale Shares Concerning Messages on Instagram: ‘I Give Up’

Kate Beckinsale is causing a stir on social media after making concerning posts on Instagram.

The Underworld star took to her Instagram Stories in the early hours of Sunday to share an image of a rainbow at the end of a street. “Congratulations you won. I give up,” she wrote at the top of the picture.

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In an Instagram post, she simply wrote, “bye.”

(Photo by Kate Beckinsale/Instagram)

Beckinsale wiped her Instagram again shortly after posting.

The concerning posts come just weeks after Beckinsale wiped her Instagram account. At that time, she was enduring negative comments about her body. She had previously posted about her mother’s passing in 2025 as well as other personal life struggles.

“You take a break from Instagram for several months following the death of your mother, delete all of your posts and explain in some considerable detail about what you may have lost weight including the fact that weight loss is one of the very first physical signs of bereavement,” she wrote on August 8. “… I think people might be broken.”

When told by an Instagram user that they liked her “better” when they didn’t hear her speak, Beckinsale responded with, “Well, you won’t again. I’ll delete everything except for the books I recommend.”

The actress battled with negative comments following her mother’s death in 2025.

“I watched my 31-year-old father die of a huge heart attack, and then I watched my stepfather die and I watched my mother degenerate and die,” she shared at the time. “Such an incredible amount of suffering and what I will say, it doesn’t make you feel very hungry.”

Beckinsale then shared, “I don’t know if there’s some kind of survivor guilt because it started after my stepdad died. And it’s not like anorexia where you’re starving and it’s a kind of willpower thing. It’s like your body has closed down. I think it’s shock and trauma. I’m watching, especially alone, the people that you love the most dearly suffer and have horrific and sometimes violent and awful deaths, really makes you not hungry.”

She also stated that she was “so grateful” to have great parents who raised her to never see someone who’s “suffering” and leave them “nasty” messages about their appearance.

“For all the people who are inconvenienced by me being too thin or too anything or not what they expect me to be like, I really really wish that you had parents like I had,” she added.

Along with the loss of her mom and other loved ones, Beckinsale has been struggling with her health in recent years. She has been battling mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) over the past three years. The actress also has post-traumatic stress disorder.