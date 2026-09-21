Taylor Swift Shows Off Wedding Ring While Celebrating Husband Travis Kelce’s First Touchdown of the Season



Showing pride for her man, Taylor Swift flashed her diamond-studded wedding ring while celebrating her husband Travis Kelce’s first touchdown of the 2026 NFL season.

The pop star was in her suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs versus Indianapolis Colts game. After Kelce scored a touchdown in the first quarter, Swift, who wore a Chiefs tank top, was seen jumping up and down and pointing at her wedding ring.

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In one clip, it appeared she was yelling, “That’s my husband.”

Swift and Kelce exchanged vows during their wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Approximately 1,000 guests were in attendance.

The “Elizabeth Taylor” hitmaker previously attended the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos earlier this month, where she chatted with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, Cruise spoke about his conversation with Swift, stating she was a “genius” when it came to football.

“She was schooling me on football,” he stated.

Fallon asked, “For real?” Cruise answered, “For real.”

The actor further shared, “She was bringing the football. First of all, she’s a genius. I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends, they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right. Everybody there in that booth.”

“I hadn’t been to a football game since pre-COVID,” he continued. “Where I was working and everything. So to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot of fun … she knows her stuff.”

Noting that Swift has admitted she didn’t know anything about football until she met Kelce, Cruise said, “She said, ‘You know, he’s so patient.’ I said, ‘I’m sure he was.’ I think everybody would be very patient [with her.] [Now] she knows… she’s just bringing it.”

While describing Swift personally, Cruise noted, “She’s funny. She’s got such a great sense of humor. A brilliant writer also, by the way. Brilliant musician and director. Very skilled.”