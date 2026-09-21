Major Disney+ Show Canceled

Daredevil: Born Again will reportedly end with its upcoming third season, according to sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes about two months after production wrapped on Season 3.

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The series is also moving forward without showrunner Dario Scardapane, whose contract has expired and was not renewed. Scardapane is departing while the season is still in post-production.

One source told the outlet that the work is in its final stages, though it remains unclear who will oversee the project through completion.

The Disney+ series stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney who operates as the vigilante Daredevil, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, the crime boss who becomes mayor of New York City.

Season 2, which aired in spring 2026, ended with Murdock being sent to prison. The third season is expected to continue that storyline, although Marvel has not revealed specific plot details.

Daredevil: Born Again has gone through several changes since Marvel announced the revival in July 2022. The series initially received an 18-episode order, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord serving as head writers.

Production was halted during the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Marvel subsequently made a creative overhaul, with Corman and Ord leaving the project and Scardapane taking over as showrunner. Scardapane previously worked as a writer and executive producer on Netflix’s The Punisher.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who directed episodes of Marvel’s Loki and Moon Knight, also joined Born Again as directors and executive producers.

The original 18-episode order was eventually divided into two seasons. Season 1 consisted of nine episodes, while Season 2 had eight.

The series has focused on Fisk’s rise to political power and his efforts to target Daredevil and other vigilantes operating in New York. Murdock’s conflict with Fisk has remained central to the story since the character’s return.

The reported conclusion comes as Marvel Television continues to scale back its Disney+ output. VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany, is scheduled to debut in October and will serve as the final installment of the WandaVision trilogy.

The third season of Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere in 2027. There are currently no reported plans for another season after that.

Marvel continues to develop other live-action projects for Disney+, including a newly greenlit spy thriller reportedly known as Zodiac. Details about the project remain limited.