Cindy Crawford Called Son Presley a ‘Warrior’ Months Before His Death at 27

Months before her son Presley suddenly died at the age of 27, Cindy Crawford had referred to him as a “warrior” in a sweet tribute.

The famous supermodel had rallied for her son alongside daughter Kaia and husband Rande while he was planning to undergo an ibogaine treatment in Mexico.

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The natural treatment is described as helping with addiction withdrawal symptoms. Presley wrote about it in a March 2026 Instagram post, and his family quickly took to the post’s comments to show love and support.

“You are a warrior!” Cindy commented. “Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud!”

Kaia further commented, “That’s my brother. I am so damn proud.”

“I’m so proud of you and your courage,” Rande added. “Facing what’s hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much.”

In the post, Presley wrote, “My mantras were love yourself and lis gotta be the last time for this reason. Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there.”

“I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it,” he shared. “I started finding my way back to myself…. We shall see…. Praying it’s the last time I have to come back.”

Ibogaine has been dubbed a Schedule I controlled substance in the US and has been made. It has been prohibited in the country since 1967.

While it has been banned, some celebrities, including Melissa Etherride and Lamar Odom, have supported its use.

Along with his addiction, Presley had struggled with his mental health.

During an interview with the Studio 22 podcast, Presley reflected on his mental health.

“[Mental health] is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it,” he shared. “That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

Presley reportedly passed away while in a rehab facility over the weekend. His family confirmed the news and asked for privacy.