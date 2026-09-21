‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Trailer Revealed



The official trailer for American Horror Story season 13 has dropped and it looks as creepy and terrifying as fans would hope.

In just over two minutes, the trailer for the FX hit show leaves fans on the edge of their seats anticipating the late September premiere. Anticipatory music pumps through visuals of dark scenes as text displaying “All Souls Welcome” appears over the trailer.

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There is no shortage of show stars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Mena Suvari, and others throughout. The trailer also includes plenty of slashing, screams, flickering lights and Paulson commenting, “It’s darkness closing in. I know you feel it.”

Screams and tears also flow within the two minute, 12 second video where Paulson also utters to a frightening character, “You better get yourself a damn sense of humor.”

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Season 13, aptly titled, American Horror Story: 13, is set to premiere this week, Thursday, September 24. The season’s 13 episodes will air from September 24 through October 29. Episodes are released in non-traditional fashion. On September 24, the season’s first three episodes will be available. Three more will be released on October 1, followed by two episodes a week later. October 15 and 22 will see two episodes released per week and the season finale will air on October 29.

American Horror Story first debuted in 2011 and continued airing new episodes each year through 2019’s ninth season. Season 10 premiered in 2021, and along with the most recent two seasons, has premiered each fall. However, there has been a sizable break between the season 12 finale and 13’s upcoming premiere. Season 12 concluded in April 2024.

Through its first 12 seasons, American Horror Story and its cast have won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, which includes Jessica Lange taking home the award in 2014 for Outstanding Lead Actress.

New episodes will premiere on FX and stream on Hulu the next day.