New Found Glory Rockstar Dead at 45: Band Confirms Chad Gilbert’s Death

Chad Gilbert, a musician best known as the founding guitarist of the punk group New Found Glory, has passed away following a battle with cancer. He was 45 years old.

The band took to social media to announce the devastating news.

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“On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep,” the group’s statement reads. “He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished.”

Gilbert’s health struggles began in 2010, when he revealed that “suspicious cells” had been discovered in his thyroid. He had half of his thyroid removed not long after.

More than a decade later, Gilbert shared that he had undergone emergency surgery to remove a rare cancerous tumor called pheochromocytoma after he was discovered unresponsive at his home.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and had surgery after another pheochromocytoma tumor was found in his spine. He underwent intense chemotherapy the following year as more pheochromocytoma tumors were discovered in his lungs and back.

In March of this year, Gilbert revealed that he underwent emergency brain surgery after three tumors were found. Weeks after the update, he announced his cancer diagnosis changed from metastatic pheochromocytoma to stage 4 adrenocortical carcinoma.

Gilbert’s wife, Lisa Cimorelli, also opened up about his passing in an Instagram post. She shared that he left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished.

“We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went,” she wrote. “The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be.”

She also shared, “Chad’s guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades. Through more than a dozen albums, endless tours around the world, and more accolades than we ever could have imagined, Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings. While we are devastated to lose him, we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived, the memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had. His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play.”

Along with New Found Glory, Gilbert was lead vocalist for the band’s side project, International Superheroes of Hardcore. He was also the vocalist for the punk group Shai Hulud from 1995 to 1998 and 2012 to 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Lily; his mother, Jackie; and his brother, Brian.