Country Singer Reveals ‘Tragic Family Emergency’

Country singer Landon Wall announced he had to cancel two upcoming performances due to a personal life situation.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Wall apologized for having to cancel his September 22 performance at the Nashville Predators game and his concert in Greenville, South Carolina.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Due to a tragic family emergency, I will no longer be performing at Bridgestone Arena for the Nashville Predators on September 22nd and on September 25 at Poe Mill Music in Greenville, South Carolina,” he wrote. “We are asking for prayers and privacy at this time.”

He also wrote in the post’s caption, “Love you guys.”

Wall was set to perform alongside Maddie Lenhart, Julie Eddy, Randall Fowler, Chad Michael Service and Billy Dutch during the September 25 performance. He had previously promoted the event, noting that it would be a night featuring a “talented lineup of Nashville artists.”

Fans quickly took to the post’s comment section to show support for Wall.

“So sorry to hear this, Landon. I’ve met part of your family and remember meeting all of you!” one fan wrote. “I hope everything is ok! Prayers for you and family.”

Another stated, “Praying for you and your family. Please let us know if y’all need anything.”