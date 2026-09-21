Fox News Alum Dies by Suicide: Jennifer Eckhart Was 36

Former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart has died by suicide. She was 36 years old.

A rep for the Martin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida told TMZ, confirming the news, and law enforcement officials say the death has been ruled a suicide.

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TMZ further reports that Eckhart died inside her Hope Sound home in the early hours of Saturday.

Eckhart previously worked at Fox News and Fox Business from 2013 to 2020. She accused former Fox News anchor Ed Henry of raping her in a 2020 lawsuit. Eckhart’s incidents with Henry date back to 2017.

In the lawsuit, Eckhart claimed that Henry had sexually assaulted her while they were working at the network. However, she didn’t tell anyone for fear he would destroy her career.

Henry has denied the allegations but stated his relationship with Eckhart was consensual. He was fired from the network in July 2020 after Eckhart filed her complaint and an internet investigation was done.

Eckhart’s legal battle with Henry notably continued until she settled in 2025. An assault charge against her was also dropped.

The former producer also accused Fox News of failing to protect her from Henry in the lawsuit. She also alleged the network didn’t properly discipline Henry regarding his misconduct. The claims were eventually dismissed, and a federal appeals court upheld the ruling in 2025.

Following her time at Fox News, Eckhart became a podcaster and used her REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart podcast as a way to “give a voice to the voiceless.”

“I turned pain into purpose,” Eckhart previously told PEOPLE. “I think the overarching theme, as far as this case not going to trial, is that survivors do not require validation from a courtroom to emerge stronger than what tries to break them.”

Henry went on to anchor at Newsmax.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.