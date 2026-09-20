Selena Gomez’s Husband Benny Blanco Calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Lovely’ 

A little more than two months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows at their Madison Square Garden wedding, Selena Gomez’s husband, Benny Blanco, shares some details about the event.

While chatting with Martha Stewart on her self-titled podcast last week, the record producer described the wedding as both “beautiful” and “lovely.”

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“It was great,” he shared. “It was a beautiful wedding, and it was cool to see two people that love each other. It was lovely.”

Stewart pointed out that she “didn’t get invited” because she had “only met Taylor twice.” However, she did jokingly volunteer to plan the event shortly after Kelce proposed to Swift in August 2025. She later said that Swift wouldn’t need her help and knew what she was doing.

Although the couple kept their wedding details a secret for some time, they were able to pull off the exciting event on July 3. Approximately 1,000 guests were reportedly in attendance.

As he continued speaking about the wedding, Blanco said that Adam Sandler was a “great” officiant.

“He’s the funniest,” Blanco declared. “I love him.”

Along with Blanco and Gomez, others who attended the wedding were Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Ed Sheeran, Brad Pitt, Ice Spice, Kesha, and Julia Roberts.

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan also recently spoke about the evening, describing it as “intimate and loving” despite the large guest list.

“For such a large wedding, it was very intimate, and loving, and fun, and serious when it needed to be, lighthearted when it needed,” he said during an interview with Playboy. “I can’t get over how good they made everybody feel for being there. It was really something special. But it was a wedding.”