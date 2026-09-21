‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Welcomes ‘Perfect’ Rainbow Baby

Bella Robertson is a new mom!

The Duck Dynasty castmate and her husband, Jacob Mayo, announced in a joint Instagram post over the weekend that they recently welcomed their first child, daughter Merritt Presley Mayo. The post featured sweet pictures of the newborn with her parents.

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“Our rainbow baby !!!!!!” the post’s caption reads. “6 lb 8 oz of pure perfection — our girl, merritt presley mayo! Trust in God, He is so faithful!!”

Bella’s sister, Sadie Robertson Huff, took to the post’s comments to share her excitement about the big family update.

“Best kept secret and best day EVER!!!” she declared. “We love you Merritt Mayo.”

Bella and Jacob have been married since 2021.

The former TV personality previously opened up about her struggles with fertility while appearing on her sister’s WHOA That’s Good podcast in 2025.

“It’s something you think your whole life happens one way and then it doesn’t,” Bella explained at the time. “So that was very shocking to me. I was like, ‘Why is this not happening? This is how it’s supposed to happen.’”

She then shared, “I guess it would be marked [as] unexplained infertility. At this point, we haven’t figured out what’s going on, but we’ve done everything under the sun. We’ve drank all the crazy drinks, and teas and all the things and tried to eat super healthy and take our vitamins and things like that.”

“But we haven’t found any answers, and I think that in not finding answers,” Bella pointed out. “We’ve found a lot of faith and a lot of strength in Christ.”

Bella also revealed during the podcast appearance that she and Jacob had been dealing with infertility issues for three and a half years.