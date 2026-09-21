Carrot Top Awake and Breathing On His Own After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Following an alleged suicide attempt, which led to a hospitalization, Carrot Top has woken up and is breathing on his own.

A rep for the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, issued a statement to about his health progress since the attempt, which reportedly occurred in Las Vegas on Friday.

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“Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care,” the rep shared. “He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him.”

The rep further shared that Carrot Top has been joking around with the medical staff caring for him and has taken time to read the “many messages from fans” that have already been shared with him. The letters included stories from others about how his comedy helped through “difficult periods in their own lives.”

“Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great to him during his recovery,” the rep continued. “Scott and his family remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and continue to ask that his privacy be respected.”

Due to his recovery, all of the comedian’s Friday, Saturday, and Monday night shows at the Luxor Casino have been canceled.

The alleged suicide attempt occurred as the comedian deals with legal issues concerning a singer, Brian Evans, who was a previous opening performer of his stand-up Las Vegas show.

Evans accused Carrot Top of sending him inappropriate videos in the past, but eventually settled with the comedian. However, he recently raised the legal matter again, asking for the settlement to be thrown out because he was struggling mentally when he agreed to the terms.

In a filing on September 3, obtained by Page Six, Carrot Top’s attorney Ronnie Bitman accused Evan of threatening to leak a private video of the comedian if he didn’t pay.

“Evans demands immediate payment of significant sums and states that, absent immediate payment, a sexually explicit recording of Thompson will be filed in the public court file so that it may be obtained and disseminated by the press and other parties,” Bitman stated.

Bitman also included an email from Evan requesting $500,000 “in immediately available funds, in exchange for resolution of all claims against” the comedian or else he’d release the video.

“It is not a threat. I am not offering to create coverage, stop coverage, or trade silence for money,” Evans stated. “I cannot control what outlets write after a public motion is filed. The only thing that stops coverage is if we both stop filing anything.”

The singer then wrote, “I am telling you … that I would rather resolve the claims against your client [Thompson] than continue this motion practice.”

Evans further stated that if Bitman did not meet his demands, his client would never see such an offer again.

The singer has since issued a statement to Page Six saying the email was “intended to be confidential” and that he “never threatened — ever — to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement.”

He also stated the video was “deleted a long time ago” in accordance with the previous settlement.

“I am sorry that Scott apparently did something to hurt himself,” Evans shared, noting that his grandfather died by suicide. “He’s a great talent, but these are issues he needs to deal with and move past.”

The singer pointed out that he doesn’t consider the comedian a “bad person,” but rather that he made “a few decisions that were not good ones.”

“Scott is still young and has a big life ahead of him,” Evans added. “It’s not my intent to bring this guy down. It’s the opposite. Thankfully he is still with us.”