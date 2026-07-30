Who Will Be Evicted From ‘Big Brother 28’ Week 3?

Big Brother 28 is set to evict another Houseguest Thursday night during Kamu Kirk’s Head of Household.

The eviction will be the third of the season after Ashley Trail and Rome Seymour were sent home during Week 1 and Week 2, respectively. This week could see another backdoor eviction, as Kamu’s target, Jason De Puy, was nominated for eviction only after Lyric Medeiros won the Golden Power of Veto and took herself off the block.

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After winning the Wrestlegasm HOH competition, Kamu initially nominated Lyric, Mallory Aurichio and LaTrice Verrett, but was forced to make a fourth nomination after Lyric won the Pickle Ball Veto competition. Although Jason was always Kamu’s target, Jason made Kamu’s decision to put him up as a renomination much easier after word got around to Kamu that Jason was scheming against him and his allies.

Tensions grew so much in the house, in fact, that Kamu held a house meeting at Mallory’s pre-planned tea party, in which he publicly called Jason out basically for playing the game of Big Brother and trying to float a few ideas that could lead to his safety for the week — albeit a bit messily.

With the BB Blockbuster still in play, the nominees still have a chance to take themselves off the block during the live eviction episode on Thursday, meaning it’s not a sure thing that Jason will go home. He won the Blockbuster last week, ensuring Rome’s eviction, so who’s to say he won’t do it again?

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Polymarket traders are betting on eviction odds, with Jason sitting with a 54% chance of going home, Mallory with 55% and LaTrice with 50%. The odds will likely change as the episode airs and viewers see how the Blockbuster competition plays out. If it comes down to either LaLa or Mallory against Jason, Polymarket odds will surely go up in Jason’s favor to be evicted, as Kamu’s side of the house is simply too powerful and can steamroll even his loudest of disruptions (read: metal tea kettle and wooden spoon).

Polymarket is also taking bets on who will win Season 28; currently, Dee Valladares is in the lead with an 18% chance, followed closely by Rick Devens with 15%, then Barrett Pfeiffer and Kamu, both with 12%. Sitting at the very bottom are LaLa (2%), Melody Morris (3%), Haley Thogmartin (3%) and Jason (4%). Of course, those odds will change as the season goes on.

Who will be sent home from the Big Brother house on Thursday? Will Polymarket bettors correctly predict the outcome? Find out during the live eviction episode at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

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