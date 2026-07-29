‘Big Brother’ Contestant and Girlfriend Expecting 1st Child Together

Former Big Brother contestant Keanu Soto is preparing for his biggest role yet — becoming a father.

Soto, who competed on Season 27 of the CBS reality competition, announced that he and his girlfriend, Britnee, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news in a black-and-white Instagram video that revealed the pregnancy in a simple but heartfelt way.

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The clip begins with Soto facing away from the camera as Britnee places a tiny pair of baby boots over his shoulder alongside several sonogram photos. Soto then turns his baseball cap around to reveal the word “Dad” embroidered on the front.

“👼🏽❤️ 1/?/2027,” Soto captioned the post, adding “January 2027” across the video to indicate their baby’s expected arrival.

Soto became a fan favorite during his time on Big Brother, ultimately finishing in fifth place. Although he fell short of winning the competition, viewers voted him America’s Favorite Houseguest, earning one of the season’s top fan honors.

Speaking with Parade after the finale in September 2025, Soto reflected on what the recognition meant to him.

“Yeah, man, wow. That was very nice, very validating, for lack of a better term,” he said. “Coming in here, I said, ‘Winning doesn’t mean anything if I have to change who I am as a person to do it.’ Obviously, I didn’t win, but I definitely feel like I did, being validated by so many people voting for me, and just who I am as a person, man, that felt really, really good.”

Soto’s reality television journey is continuing beyond Big Brother. He is set to make his debut on an upcoming season of The Challenge.

Before landing the opportunity, Soto told Parade he hoped to continue competing on reality television after a conversation with a fellow contestant.

“She was like, ‘Well, you know, in this business, your days are numbered. And so you take every opportunity that you can get,’” Soto recalled. “I didn’t know what I was going to get coming out of here. But obviously, I was received relatively well. I like to think I would get other opportunities, such as The Challenge and other things. And I plan on taking every opportunity. That makes sense for me.”

Now, alongside his next reality TV adventure, Soto is preparing to welcome his first child in early 2027.