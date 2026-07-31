Country Icon Postpones Multiple Concerts

Country music superstar Hank Williams Jr. has rescheduled a pair of Michigan concerts he cancelled earlier this month.

In mid-July, Williams Jr. announced via his Instagram account that two shows during the weekend of July 17 were being postponed due to poor air quality in the Midwest at the time. The poor air quality stemmed from wildfires in Canada that spread throughout the Midwest and hit Michigan particularly hard.

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The new dates have been pushed to the weekend of August 14.

“Out of an abundance of caution regarding air quality, this weekend’s Hank Williams Jr. shows in Michigan have been postponed and rescheduled to August 13 at Pine Knob Music Theatre and August 14 at Acrisure Amphitheater,” Williams’ official Instagram account posted to his nearly 360k followers.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. More information will be emailed directly to ticketholders,” the post continued.

Over the same weekend, multiple Major League Baseball games and other concerts were postponed due to the same poor air quality circulating within the Midwest.

Prior to the rescheduled Michigan dates, Williams Jr. has two other shows lined up beginning with this weekend. On Friday, July 31 he’s in Gilford, NH. and Saturday, August, 1 in Bangor, ME. Both shows list Joe Nichols and John Foster as Williams’ supporting acts.

Williams Jr., 77, is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Throughout his seven-decade career, Williams has won a Grammy award and seven CMAs. He earned the Grammy in 1990 for Best Country Vocal Collaboration for his song “There’s a Tear in My Beer,” which he recorded alongside his father, Hank Williams Sr.. Among his CMA awards are wins for Entertainer of the Year in both 1987 and 1988.

For more than twenty years, Williams’ song, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night,” served as the theme song for the NFL’s weekly Monday Night Football broadcasts.