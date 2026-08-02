Another Lifetime movie is rising up the Netflix charts. But can it take down Kevin Hart’s latest offering?

Elsewhere, an action flick starring an actor from The Dark Knight is also making waves.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Aug. 2, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers (when available) and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

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5. Ordinary Angels

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Official Synopsis: “Ordinary Angels centers on Sharon (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose.”

4. Chief of Station

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Official Synopsis: “Aaron Eckhart stars as Ben, a former CIA European Station Chief whose world comes crumbling down after his wife Biana (Bleona), a former operative, dies in a terrible accident. After receiving cryptic intel that his wife’s death might not have been an accident, Ben heads back into the shadowy underworld of Eastern Europe, teaming up with a former adversary to unravel a conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew about his wife, and the agency he worked at for more than 20 years.”

3. A Toxic Love Story

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Official Synopsis: “In a glamorous California suburb, a young woman’s arrest for a violent fantasy plot against her ex-boyfriend’s new wife becomes a sensational scandal, but the truth remains hidden behind a sophisticated web of deception. As the investigation peels back layers of betrayal, it becomes unclear who is the true victim and who is the villain in a game where everyone is playing a part.”

2. His, Hers & Ours

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Official Synopsis: “Forced to spend time together due to their children’s relationship, Kelly and Darius slowly develop feelings for each other. As their secret romance blossoms, they steal moments at family gatherings and behind closed doors.”

1. 72 Hours

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Official Synopsis: “A forty-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.”

Polymarket Netflix Odds Revealed

Polymarket bettors watching the”What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?” market have a good idea of what’s coming out on top.

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72 Hours has the most Polymarket support right now, sitting at 98% odds after a week+ of dominace on the chart. Bettors don’t think titles like A Toxic Love Story and Ordinary Angels have a shot to take over.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "72 Hours" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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