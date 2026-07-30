Red Sox Player Tied the Knot During the All-Star Break

Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle had a busy All-Star break earlier this month and it had nothing to do with the All-Star game or the week’s festivities.

Tolle, 23, wasn’t on the American League’s All-Star roster so he used the break to do something unconventional for the middle of a Major League Baseball season.

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He got married.

Yep, on a Wednesday night in Beantown Tolle and his now-wife Devin said “I do.”

The pair held their reception at Arya Trattoria, an Italian restaurant in Boston’s North End which describes itself as “featuring Old world Italian cuisine with a modern flair.” It’s long been a popular Boston spot for athletes and celebrities alike. Arya Trattoria’s Instagram account features pictures of guests such as actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

Devin Tolle took to her Instagram account to post a video in her story of the couple’s wedding day, including a kiss and a smile. She also posted photos of her and Payton on their wedding day, July 15, 2026, that she captioned: “Yeah, it only took three months.”

Devin’s message alluding to the wedding taking only three months alludes to the couple’s short engagement. The couple were engaged during Red Sox spring training in Florida this March.

Their engagement came in the first offseason after Tolle made his MLB debut. Payton was drafted in the second round in 2024 after playing in college at Wichita State first, then finished his career at TCU.

He made his big league debut in August 2025 and after starting this season in the minors, he was called up to the Sox again in April. Tolle currently holds a 6-6 record with a 3.32 ERA and 103 strikeouts.

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Though Tolle now has a ring, most people in the betting market don’t envision he or his Boston teammates adding any other jewelry anytime soon. Polymarket bettors don’t like the Red Sox chances of winning a World Series this season, as they’re trading at just 4% to take the title.

Will the Boston Red Sox win the 2026 World Series?

The Dodgers (33%) and Yankees (11%) are viewed as most likely among those wagering on Polymarket.

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