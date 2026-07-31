Darius Rucker to Retire Very Soon

If catching Darius Rucker in concert is on your bucket list, you better start searching for tickets soon.

Rucker’s not planning to sing along to hits like “True Believers” or “Wagon Wheel” until the wheels fall off. Rucker has an exit plan and it’s coming sooner rather than later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this month Rucker told radio host Dan Patrick that retirement is in the not too distant future.

Appearing on the The Dan Patrick Show, Rucker told the show’s host he plans to retire in “two years.” The 60-year-old musician seemed to indicate that spending nearly half a year on the road has taken its toll.

He mentioned that last year he played 110 shows last year alone.

“I’m looking at maybe doing a tour, one more big Hootie thing..if we call it, I gotta do one more Hootie thing. Cause we have to finish at Williams-Brice Stadium (in Columbia, SC where members of Rucker’s band Hootie & the Blowfish are from). Our last show, when we say we’re done, it’s gotta be at Williams-Brice Stadium,” Rucker reiterated.

Rucker told Patrick he still enjoys making music and playing in front of crowds but he also likes spending time at home. “I like being home a lot,” Rucker said.

Play video

Rucker’s in the midst of a 20-city summer and early fall tour that started the first weekend of June in Ohio and concludes in South Carolina in mid-October.

Hootie & the Blowfish last toured together in 2024 which marked the 30th anniversary of the band’s “Cracked Rear View” debut studio album, which is one of the best-selling albums in the world, having generated more than 20 million buys.

With Rucker on lead vocals, Hootie & the Blowfish won two Grammy Awards, “Best New Artist,” and “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals,” for their song “Let Her Cry.” Both awards were won in 1996.

As a solo artist, Rucker won an additional Grammy in 2013 for “Best Solo Country Performance,” for his song “Wagon Wheel.”

Whenever he decides to step away from the mic, fans can universally agree it’ll be too soon.