Robert Pattinson Eyed for Major Role in ‘Dune: Messiah’

Robert Pattinson may be about to learn the meaning of ‘desert power.’

The Twilight actor is in talks to take on the role of the antagonist in the third Dune movie, entitled Dune: Messiah.

No offer has been made to the star yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but the role is said to be Scytale from the Frank Herbert book that the film is based on.

If he takes the role, the actor will film Dune: Messiah sometime after filming his part in Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic The Odyssey, which is currently in production.

It makes sense why Pattinson would want to join the cast of the next Dune installment; the franchise is filled with Hollywood’s hottest names, including Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Zendaya. The first two films grossed over a billion dollars and won eight Oscars from fifteen noms, including a best picture nomination for both Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two. This will also be the last Dune film that director Denis Villeneuve will make, as Messiah will end the storyline of protagonist Paul Atreides.

In addition, Pattinson’s next big role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman: Part II has been delayed over and over again. It was announced in 2022, but has yet to begin production as writer/director Matt Reeves still hasn’t finished the sequel’s script. If he takes a role in the next Dune, it’s possible that it could lead to yet another delay for the next outing of the Caped Crusader.

Pattinson will next be seen in A24’s The Drama, which stars his potential Dune co-star Zendaya, and in Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love, starring him and Jennifer Lawrence.