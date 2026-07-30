‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star to Appear in Every Episode After Going MIA Last Season

Rapper-turned-actor Ice-T is heading back to a familiar place full-time, Law & Order: SVU.

When the long-running NBC crime drama returns for a 28th season in early October, Ice-T’s popular character, Odafin “Fin” Tutuola will be back on the screen on a regular basis. This follows a 27th season in which the character of Tutuola appeared in a limited capacity after a violent ambush in the season premiere left the character in the hospital. He did regularly appear in the season’s final three episodes after being absent for most of the season.

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Ice-T’s character arc for the season was largely focused on his recovery from the opening episode’s ambush.

Now, Ice-T/Fin are ready to return in a big way for the entire season.

“This next season, I’m going to be in every episode,” Ice-T said during a recent appearance on TMZ.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Ice-T's heating his TV career back up … because after a part-time role on season 27 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," he promises fans will see him in every episode of season 28. pic.twitter.com/gy9xxiSmao — TMZ (@TMZ) July 12, 2026

The 68-year-old actor later talked about potentially having less screen-time in the upcoming season even though he’ll again appear in every episode: “I did my deal and they want me in every episode. Think of it as, a show consists of about 44 scenes. So as an actor, it’s about how many scenes you’re gonna be in. They could put me in 10 scenes an episode and you’ll see enough of Fin,” Ice-T remarked. ” And then they’ll do one where it’s all about me.

“But it’s all good. After all these years, I’m not dying for screen time. I’m good.”

Ice-T joined the series in 2000 during the show’s second season. He’s appeared in more than 450 episodes of the series’ nearly 600 total. As it currently stands, Law & Order: SVU has the third-most episodes all-time for a U.S. primetime scripted TV series, trailing only The Simpsons and Gunsmoke.

Law & Order: SVU airs new episodes on NBC beginning Thursday, October 8 at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes stream the following day on Peacock.