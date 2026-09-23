Mama June Family Member Says Bullet Hit Newborn’s Crib as Thief Shot up His House

A member of Mama June’s family revealed that a bullet had hit his newborn’s son while a thief was firing shot at his home.

Eldridge Toney, the widower of Mama June’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, told TMZ that the terrifying incident occurred earlier this month in the middle of the night.

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Toney explained that the thief had been going through the family’s vehicles parked outside the residence when they became “spooked” by the car alarms. They then fired at house while Toney and his children were inside.

Cardwell’s widower said one of the bullets ripped through his newborn’s wall and passed through the crib. It finally stopped in the closet.

No one was injured.

“People need to do better and think about others instead of being selfish and greedy!” ” Toney wrote in a post. “You better be lucky no one got hurt. Huge thanks to the Baldwin police for taking quick action in catching him.”

Toney and his finacee Jessie English recently welcomed their first child, Walker. He has two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, through is marriage with Cardwell, who passed away in late 2023 amid her battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer.

Toney recently celebrated Cardwell’s birthday, writing on , “Happy Heavenly Birthday Anna!!! We miss you everyday and I still think about all the memories we made!”