Dolly Parton, Music Icon, Dead at 80

Dolly Parton, an icon of country music, has passed away at the age of 80.

Her family announced the news on Tuesday afternoon with a video message posted to social media. Her nephew Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, served as the spokesperson in the video while announcing the news.

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“I am representing the Parton and Owens family today,” he said. “Announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean. Sister, sis, Aunt Granny to one generation, and Gigi to the next.”

A message from the family of Dolly Parton. pic.twitter.com/9DNRgRx0uH — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 25, 2026

Dolly, a Tennessee native, is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).

Parton had previously revealed health issues to her fans, which had kept her from performing at a Las Vegas residency. However, she made an appearance in June 2026 for the grand opening of her travel stop in Cornersville, Tennessee.

A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022, Parton enjoyed countless hits during her music career while winning 11 Grammy Awards. This included such songs as Jolene, Joshua, I Will Always Love You, and 9 to 5 among many, many others.

Parton stood out during her era, which spanned several decades, as she penned her own songs. She joined Loretta Lynn as one of the first female stars in country music to write some of her biggest hits.

“As a songwriter she has had few peers in country music, bearing a strong comparison with Merle Haggard in her wide range of interests and in her facility with a diverse array of idioms,” said country music historian Bill Malone, per Variety. “Her compositions encompass a virtually every major theme in country music.”

Yet, Parton’s influence went far beyond country music. She starred in several films, including 9 to 5, and she published numerous books. She won six Golden Globe Awards, multiple Academy Awards, and multiple Emmy Awards. She was inducted in several music Halls of Fame.

RIP Dolly Parton 🦋 pic.twitter.com/1yJcCjVdaL — No Context NASCAR (@NoContextNyoom) August 25, 2026

Parton also made waves as a producer while working with former manager Sandy Gallin. She helped launch several projects, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Apart from entertainment, Parton focused on helping others. She launched the Dollywood Foundation in the mid-1980s, an organization that has gone on to offer scholarships to high school students and donate free books to children.

The Dollywood Foundation has also supported victims of wildfires and many other non-profit organizations.

“A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family,” a statement from the family said.

“Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”