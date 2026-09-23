Former Fox News Host Slams Cindy Crawford’s Parenting After the Supermodel’s Son Dies Suddenly

Not one to hold back her true thoughts, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly slammed Cindy Crawford for how she parented her children following the death of the supermodel’s son, Presley Gerber.

While speaking about Gerber’s death, Kelly stated, “He had beauty. He had money. He had, from all accounts, loving parents and a sister who adored him. He had success… in the modeling industry. He had a great education in his K through 12 schooling. He had access to very powerful people, including his own parents.”

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Pointing out Gerber’s struggles with addiction and mental health, Kelly said, “So, how does this happen? I mean, are… all of those the reasons that he became a drug addict? I don’t know.”

Kelly also pointed out that both Gerber and his sister, Kaia, became celebrities early on because of their mother’s fame. Crawford shares the children with her husband, Randy Gerber.

“Let’s face it, both kids were commercialized,” she noted. “You’ve got a teenage boy being sent over to New York, to Europe, Hollywood, and he remarked several times about how bizarre it was to grow up in Hollywood. And you better watch him. There are predators in that industry, predators in modeling, in music, in Hollywood. I mean, honestly, can you imagine putting your 13-year-old and 15-year-old in modeling?”

Kelly called the Presley and Kaia entering the modeling world during their teenage years a “reckless decision.”

“I just think it’s a reckless decision,” Kelly said. “The odds are overwhelmingly against them growing up to be well people.”

However, Kelly seemingly walked back her comments by stating, “I have nothing but empathy today for Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber. Nothing but empathy for them, and I don’t blame them.”

“This is not about how they parented necessarily,” she added. “Though in part it is.”

Elsewhere in her discussion, Kelly drew her attention to how Gerber passed away after OD’ing. He was in a rehabilitation facility at the time.

“I got a lot of questions about how he OD’d in a rehab facility,” Kelly stated. “You could not bring in anything that could even arguably possibly be used as a drug. Like, hairspray. You know, like nothing.”

Kelly further asked, “So, how did this happen? There’s just no way he walked in with it. So, did somebody bring it to him?”

Gerber passed away over the weekend at the age of 27. Law enforcement officials with the Santa Monica Police Department are now investigating the late model’s death as a suspected overdose. The medical examiner has not officially confirmed the cause of death.