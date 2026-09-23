Hayden Panettiere Had Checked Into Rehab Weeks Before Her Sudden Death, Report Reveals

Shortly after the news broke about Hayden Panettiere’s official cause of death, more details about the Heroes star’s final weeks have been revealed.

According to a report from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office obtained by Page Six, Panettiere’s on/off boyfriend Brian Hickerson or his brother, Zach, claimed that the actress “was in a drug rehab facility” in Malibu “up until a few weeks” before her death on August 16.

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Although the names were redacted from the report, it was noted that one of the brothers claimed he “had to administer Narcan” to the actress before.

Panettiere’s father, Skip, confirmed the information, telling law enforcement that she “had recently been released [from] rehab” after spending “two or three weeks” in the facility.

Skip further shared that his daughter had “struggled with addiction since her early 20s” and had checked into multiple rehab facilities over the years. He then referred to her relationship with Hickerson as “nothing but trouble.”

The report also noted that Panettiere “suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter” Kaya in 2014 and her “addiction issues [had] escalated since then.”

She shared Kaya with her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko.

Panettiere’s cause of death has been ruled as “toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.”

Her death has been ruled accidental.

In a statement, the coroner’s office shared, “An autopsy was completed by a Board Certified Forensic Pathologist. At autopsy, no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.”

One of the actress’s reps stated that while the cause of death has been confirmed, the investigation into her death is still ongoing. They also described the case as being “complex.”

Reports recently revealed that Panettiere’s death was part of a cross-country drug investigation in Los Angeles and South Carolina.

The rep had previously responded to rumors that Panettiere had died after taking an oxycodone pill that was laced with fentanyl.

“As reported yesterday by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Hayden’s death remains under investigation pending the completion of toxicology results, despite reports from some outlets stating otherwise,” the rep said at the time. “Recent reports attributed to unnamed sources are unverified hearsay and have [contributed] to conflicting information that continues to circulate.”

The rep further stated, “While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold. The answers we are all seeking will come.”