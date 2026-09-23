Rockstar Cancels Show to Undergo Tests for Feared ‘Cardiac Issues’

Rockstar and Thrice frontman Dustin Kensrue was forced to cancel one of the band’s performances after he had unexpected health issues.

The band was set to perform at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on September 17, but was suddenly forced to shut down the event.

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“Thank you for coming out to Delmar Hall,” the post reads. “Unfortunately, due to a potential medical concern, Thrice will not be able to perform this evening. We apologize for the late cancellation and appreciate your attendance and continued support for Thrice.”

Those who purchased tickets for the show were told they would receive an email to process refunds.

Following the cancellation, Kensrue took to social media to speak out about the situation.

“I had been having some unusual shortness of breath over two days and ended up going to the urgent care just ot be safe,” he explained. “The doctor there told me that I needed to cancel the show and go to the ER to rule out a possible pulmonary embolism or cardiac issues.”

The singer further shared, “I got a second opinion from another doctor who agreed, and so I reluctantly canceled the show and spent a few hours at the ER getting some tests done.”

Thankfully, Kensrue said that the tests came back negative and he is set to continue the tour. “Our apologies to everyone who was coming out to the show last night,” he added. “We’ll be back as soon as we can to make it up to you.”

The Thrice bandmates are set to perform this evening at The Dome in Wallingford, Connecticut. The group’s tour is set to wrap up in mid-October, with the final stop at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas.