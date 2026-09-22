Dolly Parton’s Estate Fires Nephew Just Weeks After Her Death

A shakeup at Dolly Parton’s estate has led to the firing of the country music legend’s nephew from his security role less than a month after her death.

According to the termination notice obtained by TMZ, Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, was informed that he and his security companies were to be removed from all her properties immediately.

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Insiders close to the situation also told the media outlet that the termination notice was sent on Wednesday, as new security guards were being placed at Parton’s main residence in Nashville. It was also revealed that her museum, as well as her downtown Nashville residence and warehouse, had new security teams.

Seaver and his group have pointed to Parton’s manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank as being behind the shakeup. They then noted they were “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” that have taken place.

They were also comforted by the outpouring of love for Parton, who passed away on August 26 following a short battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Seaver had announced her death in a social media post, stating he had been part of her security detail for quite some time and cherished the memories he shared with her.

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family,” the group pointed out. “And we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”

TMZ further reported that the termination notice included a statement revealing that all properties and Parton’s professional business interests are held by DP Dean Trust. Despite his removal from his security positions, all of Seaver’s personal interest in the trust remains intact.