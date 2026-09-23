Harvey Weinstein Receives Sentence for 2006 Sexual Assault Case

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison more than a year after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006.

According to NBC News, Weinstein appeared in a downtown Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair as his sentence was announced. His hands were cuffed to his seat.

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While reading her statement to the courtroom, Haley slammed Weinstein, claiming that he “abused his position and power” to cause a “devastating effect” on her life and security.

“It is a life sentence to me,” she stated.

Speaking for himself, Weinstein told the court that he denied the allegations against him in the case. However, he then apologized to those he “may have hurt” by his actions.

“I am not a perfect person,” he explained. “But I am a person who has made mistakes.”

Weinstein further defended himself by stating he was not a “violent man.”

Presiding Judge Curtis Farber called out Weinstein in the courtroom. “You took what you wanted by force, and you have never accepted responsibility,” the judge told Weinstein.

The judge then handed Weinstein the 15-year sentence, followed by 5 years of supervised release. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Weinstein has been imprisoned since his arrest in 2018 for multiple sexual assault cases. The arrest was considered a key event in the #MeToo movement.

The former film producer was originally convicted of third-degree rape in 2020 in the case involving actor Jessica Mann. He was also found guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act involving Haley and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

However, Weinstein’s conviction was overturned in 2024 by a New York state appeals court, and he was granted a new trial.

Last year, Weinstein was found guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act involving Haley, but he was acquitted of the separate criminal sexual act charge from the allegations made by model Kaja Sokoła.

The jurors in Weinstein’s trial involving Mann were unable to reach a verdict, leading to a hung jury. Prosecutors have decided to decline to try the Mann case again.

Along with the New York cases, Weinstein has been convicted in Los Angeles of rape and two counts of sexual assault relating to the 2013 assault of an Italian actor and model. A Los Angeles judge sentenced him to 16 years in prison for that case.

Weinstein will notably be resentenced in his Los Angeles case after an appeals court vacated his original sentence.

He denies all the allegations made against him and has insisted that his sexual encounters have been consensual. More than 80 women have accused him of sexual assault or harassment.