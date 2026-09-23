Colt Ford’s Injuries More Complicated Than Expected Following Bus Crash

Earlier this month it was announced that Colt Ford canceled his performance at the State Fair of Virginia scheduled for September 30 because of surgery.

Ford was injured in an August crash that involved his tour bus and is still recovering.

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After the crash, the country crooner shared a photo to his Instagram account of the tour bus off road with a busted windshield and plenty of damage to the frame. He mentioned how he was pulled through a windshield by first responders with a broken shoulder and noted, “the crew is a little banged up, but we’re all still here.”

But Ford was apparently more than a little banged up.

While wearing a sling, Ford again took to his Instagram account earlier this month to thank fans for their thoughts and prayers following the bus crash and shared that, “Unfortunately I was hurt a little bit more than we realized.”

Ford went on to announce that he’s having to “cancel the rest of the year, have some more surgery.” As he held back tears, Ford told his followers on Instagram that he’s hopeful to “get back out there (touring) next year.” He also reassured fans that “I ain’t gonna let the devil win.” Ford then mentioned how he’s already working on new music, then again mentioned his plans to get back to touring next year.

“I ain’t no fake redneck. I’ll see y’all next year,” said Ford.

Though the full extent of Ford’s injuries hasn’t been made public, the State Fair of Virginia’s Instagram post that announced Ford’s cancellation, mentioned that “Colt recently underwent surgery, and while he was hoping to be back on stage soon, his doctors have determined his injuries are more extensive than expected.”

He’s no stranger to setbacks and comebacks. In spring 2024 Ford suffered a heart attack following a concert. Following rehab that included re-learning how to walk, Ford returned to the road in 2025.

Ford, 57, has had multiple singles place on the Billboard Hot Country chart and his 2012 Declaration of Independence album reached No. 1. He’s sold more than 1 million albums throughout his career.