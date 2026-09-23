Halle Berry Details Her Friendship With ‘Little Sweetheart’ Zendaya

Halle Berry is opening up about her surprising friendship with fellow actress Zendaya.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the Create & Cultivate – On Her Own Terms: Halle Berry on Menopause, Aging, & Women’s Health event, the Catwoman star detailed her and Zendaya’s friendship.

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“I do speak to her, and I have to say she is the sweetest and my little sweetheart,” she shared. “And I would love to find something to do with her someday.”

Berry also noted, “I mean, hopefully we will, but I’m just a supporter of her.”

The actress further stated that she loves everything that Zendaya has been doing. “I think she is changing the game in so many ways for her generation,” she continued.

Regarding Zendaya seemingly paying homage to Berry with her 78th Emmy Awards look, which included a pixie cut similar to what the actress is known for, the Monster Ball actress said, “And I couldn’t be more proud of someone, or to know someone honored that she would pay homage to me that way. That was really sweet.”

Zendaya at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Berry also recently praised Zendaya while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show. “There is an actress that I love with every fiber of my being,” she declared. “I love her. I would love to play her mother. Zendaya.”