Big ‘America’s Got Talent’ Shakeup Reported

America’s Got Talent could be the latest major reality competition series to leave California, with producers considering a move for the show’s upcoming 22nd season.

No final decision has been made, but Fremantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco are weighing Georgia and Tennessee as possible new production locations, according to Deadline. TMZ first reported that the NBC series was reviewing options outside California.

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The potential move would mark a major change for America’s Got Talent, which has filmed primarily in Los Angeles throughout its first 21 seasons. The Pasadena Civic Auditorium has been one of the show’s longtime filming locations.

The series is currently wrapping its 21st season, with the first part of its finale airing Tuesday and the second part scheduled for Wednesday. Terry Crews hosts the competition, while Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara serve as judges alongside Cowell, who has been absent from the finale while recovering from back surgery.

The possible relocation comes shortly after Fremantle confirmed that another one of its major reality competition shows, American Idol, will move production from Los Angeles to Georgia for its upcoming 25th season.

Production incentives are a major factor in the broader competition among states for unscripted television. Georgia offers film and television tax incentives, while California has expanded its own program in recent years to include large-scale competition shows.

California’s expanded tax credit program increased funding and broadened eligibility to include large-scale competition shows for the first time. The state says its expanded program is intended to keep productions and jobs in California.

America’s Got Talent would not be the only reality competition series considering or making a move away from Los Angeles. The Masked Singer has also been reported as moving production to New Jersey for its upcoming season.

The potential departures have raised concerns within Los Angeles’ entertainment industry about the impact on local production workers and businesses that depend on television shoots.

For America’s Got Talent, however, the move remains only under consideration. Deadline reported that there is no final decision on where Season 22 will be produced.

The show’s current season is still taking place in California, with its two-part finale bringing the latest installment to a close this week.