Singer’s Concerts Moved Due to ‘Unexpected Family Emergency Back Home’

Singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel recently paused his tour due to an “unexpected emergency back home.”

Earlier this month, Wetzel took to his Instagram to share news of rescheduled concert dates for a September performance in Wilmington, North Carolina, and a pair of back-to-back October dates in Tennessee and North Carolina.

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The 34-year-old did not provide much detail in his post, stating, “Hey y’all – due to an unexpected family emergency back home, I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule our shows this weekend.”

Wetzel’s post was ahead of the September 12th weekend.

“I hate having to make this call,” Wetzel’s post continued. “Especially knowing how many of y’all have made plans to come see us. I’m truly sorry for the inconvenience and really appreciate your understanding and support right now.”

Wetzel’s The Night Champion Tour commenced in late July and is slated to run through the end of October. Prior to the end of year, he’s scheduled to play two more shows, both outside of his tour. One each in Florida and Las Vegas.

A cause for the cancellation was never disclosed and Wetzel returned to the stage last week, again sharing the news via his IG account.

“Back in action.. see y’all tonight,” wrote Wetzel.

Formerly a college football player at Tarleton State University, Wetzel has released seven studio albums, including 2022’s Hell Paso, which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200. His single, “High Road (ft. Jessie Murphy)” Koe’s has been his most successful song to date, peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100. “High Road” also climbed to No. 1 on country radio and has been streamed more than 400 million times.

Other popular songs from Wetzel include “Jaded” which features country superstar Ella Langley, and “Something to Talk About,” which has been certified gold.

The next chance to see Koe Wetzel live is Friday, September 24 in Pikeville, Ky.