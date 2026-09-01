Soap Opera Co-Stars Reach Divorce Settlement After 9-Year Marriage

The marriage of a pair of soap opera co-stars is playing out like a real life … well, umm … soap opera.

Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger, formerly co-stars on The Bold and the Beautiful, have finalized a divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage. The now ex-couple decided to divorce in March. Despite the separation, things seem to have ended amicably for the pair.

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TMZ obtained a copy of the divorce settlement which was signed in late July. The media outlet says Darin will keep all the cars, financial accounts, and business interests that are in his name. Additionally, Brooks’ clothing, jewelry, watches and soap residuals will remain with him.

The couple has agreed to share joint custody of their two children and neither actor will pay child nor spousal support.

Kruger, 43, is no stranger to the soap world. She appeared in The Young and the Restless as Mackenzie Brown throughout parts of four seasons, then as Eva in The Bold and the Beautiful beginning in 2014 and ending in 2017 before returning from 2020-21.

Earlier this year, she was cast as Serena Baldwin in ABC’s long-running daytime soap, General Hospital. Non-soap roles include appearances in Entourage, Criminal Minds, and Bones.

Brooks, 42, has also had a lengthy soap career. He spent five seasons playing Max Brady on Days of Our Lives, more than a decade on The Bold and the Beautiful (a role he left in 2024 and reprised this spring), and in a pair of episodes of The Young and the Restless.

Despite Brooks and Kruger’s soap opera backgrounds and having shared the set on The Bold and the Beautiful, they met on a comedy sitcom that aired on what was then Spike TV, Blue Mountain State. Brooks was part of the regular cast and Kruger guest-starred in a 2010 episode.

Brooks and Krueger are parents to two girls, born in 2019 and 2022.