Former Co-Stars File for Divorce After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

Two soap opera stars are calling it quits on their 10-year union. TV Insider reports The Bold and The Beautiful actors Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger have split.

The pair have filed for divorce. In an exclusive joint statement to TV Insider, the now-estranged couple shared, “We’re committed to coparenting our two children and remaining friends.”

They first met in 2010 while working on Blue Mountain State. Their connection transitioned off screen. “We became best friends, and for a good three to six months she was telling me who to date,” Brooks told Soaps.com in 2016. “We were spending so much time together, and one day I just grabbed her head, and I kissed her.” The two were inseparable from there.

They got engaged at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris in June 2014 while The Bold and the Beautiful was filming there on location. Their wedding took place in Hawaii, where Brooks was born, in 2016.

Neither of them shied away from speaking about having difficult times. “The first year of marriage is no joke,” noted Kruger in a Soap Opera Digest interview in 2019. “It really is the hardest….I was always so anti-marriage for so long. And then I married him, and I was like, ‘Marriage is amazing.’ But it’s hard, it’s work.” Brooks added, “Yeah, you both have to work. It’s not like anybody has to work more than the other. Both people have to work.”

Us Weekly reports they filed for divorce in January of this year. It’s unclear what led to the breakdown of their marriage.

They struggled to start a family, and after being open about their fertility issues, their daughter Everleigh Jolie was born in September 2019. Their second daughter Gemma Wynter was born in January 2022.

“It’s so funny, every time I would think, ‘Okay, maybe now’s a good time,’ I would book a job,” recalled Kruger in the same SOD interview. “So, we kept looking at it as a sign, like, not yet. And then finally, right around the time when [returning to] [The Young and the Restless] came around, I was like, ‘Oh, we should start trying.’ And it didn’t happen. I thought when you try to get pregnant, if you’re healthy, you just get pregnant… Once we went to the doctor to get all of our tests done, the doctor was like, ‘You’re totally fine. Chill out. You are healthy. Everything is good.’”