Danny Trejo Addresses Criticism Over His Role in Daily Wire’s Film ‘Pawn Shop’



Danny Trejo is clearing up speculation about his role in Daily Wire’s pro-ICE film Pawn Shop.

Speaking to TMZ about the situation, Trejo addressed the criticism of the role. “I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community,” he said. “I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE.”

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“I know where I come from and I know our struggles,” the Spy Kids star continued. “I am an actor. My job is to tell a story.”

According to TMZ, the film follows a federal agent who takes shelter in a Minneapolis pawn shop amid unrest over immigration enforcement in the city. Ben Shapiro, who owns Daily Wire, previously said the film is pro-ICE.

Sources close to the film told TMZ that Trejo shared on set that he took the role because of the positive portrayal of a Latino pawn owner who is also a veteran.

The media outlet previously obtained footage of the production crew filming a scene that appears to re-create the ICE shooting of Renee Good, which occurred earlier this year in Minneapolis.

Pawn Shop is being filmed in Livingston. Montana. However, Variety reports that production was forced to shut down earlier this month after locals complained about the negative impact it was having on the city’s food bank. It also gave improper warnings about hazardous stunts.

Production resumed a couple of days later, and Shapiro slammed the shutdown as being “content discrimination” and a “violation of the First Amendment.”