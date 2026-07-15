Country Star’s Youngest Daughter Airlifted to Hospital After Life-Threatening Health Scare



Country singer/songwriter Rory Feek recently shared frightening news related to his 12-year-old daughter.

Feek took to substack to share the terrifying experience in a post he titled “ a wake up call.”

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Indiana (Indy), Feek’s daughter, had been throwing up and getting lightheaded for several days, sometimes even fainting. Feek and his wife, Rebecca, assumed she had a stomach bug that had been going around. As he tells it, Indy passed out after throwing up as she was walking back to bed and Rory and Rebecca were unable to wake her.

As he tells it, the couple called 9-1-1 as they held Indy in their arms crying and begging for her to wake up.

In a terrifying admission, Feek wrote “I can hardly think it, let alone write it… but we thought we had lost her.”

Indy has Down syndrome and was born with a congenital heart defect.

Fortunately, paramedics and a doctor arrived shortly after they called 9-1-1 and she was quickly transported to a local hospital. Upon getting to the ER, a doctor made the call to have the pre-teen airlifted to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

Doctors determined that fluid was surrounding the young girl’s heart, which prevented the organ from working properly. Emergency surgery was required. Feek went on to state that X-rays showed Indy’s heart had swelled to twice its normal size. Once the fluid was drained, her heart immediately went back to normal and soon after the surgery, as Feek relayed, “Indy’s color was back and she was pretty much her old self.”

Feek, who co-wrote Blake Shelton’s Number One, “Some Beach” along with Paul Overstreet, shared that Indy is doing great, and doctors expect her to make a full recovery. He finished his substack by thanking the Lord for answering their prayers.

We wish Indy a speedy recovery!