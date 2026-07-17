‘SNL’ Star Announces Exit After 7 Seasons

One of Saturday Night Live’s best comedic performers over the past several years, Chloe Fineman, is exiting the show after seven seasons.

Fineman joined the cast in 2019 and announced on Thursday, via her Instagram account, that she’s made the decision to leave prior to SNL’s 52nd season.

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“After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it’s time for my next chapter,” Fineman wrote. “It’s cliché to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can’t really believe I got to be a party of it. I fell in love with place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.”

The 37-year-old performer has found a way to stand out amidst a talented to cast in large part because of her impressions, including of Melania Trump. Other notable impressions include celebrity women like Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Miley Cyrus and more.

After growing up in California, Fineman moved to New York to attend New York University where she graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting. Following graduation, she landed with popular comedy troupe The Groundlings, and eventually at SNL.

In addition to working on Saturday Night Live, Fineman’s had numerous other roles on TV and film. Her movie history includes Father of the Bride, Despicable Me 4, Freakier Friday, Babylon and more. Fineman’s TV credits include six episodes on Search Party,16 (voiced) episodes of Big Mouth, an episode of High Fidelity, and plenty others.

Fineman’s IG announcement of her exit later added: “It’s really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time. I’m going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away.”

She did not mention what her immediate next move will be, though she has taken part in three yet to be released movies.