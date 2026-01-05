‘SNL’ Star Reveals Photos of Her Face After ‘Botched’ Cosmetic Procedures

Chloe Fineman is sharing her “botched” cosmetic procedures with the world as she makes a resolution for 2026.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 37, took to Instagram Sunday to share photos from her “‘Botched’ iPhone photo album,” showing her face on numerous occasions after a trip to the med spa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Every year, hundreds of women will say they’re going on a trip or visiting family in Connecticut. But really, they’ll be going ham at a med spa doing crazy s— like laser stuff, salmon j—, sculptra plaster or whatever the hell this was,” Fineman said in a voiceover over the photo montage.

She continued, “These women will hide themselves away in caves like bears while taking hundreds of selfies like this they’ll send to friends and family who will lie and say, ‘It’s not that bad.’”

“This year, I pledge to stop the cycle,” she said, before joking, “Just kidding, I’m going Friday.”

The comedian’s post prompted plenty of celebrity comments, including one from comedian Annie Sertich. “I’ll never forget when you sent me a selfie and said… ‘Do you think I can still perform tonight at The Groundlings? It’s not that bad,’” she joked.

Keke Palmer also weighed in, quipping, “You always looked good but I do feel you became like 17 real quick. Dm me the deets”

Chloe Fineman at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2025 Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 04, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Fineman has long been open about her cosmetic routine, recalling to Refinery29 that her first Botox injections didn’t quite go to plan. “In the pandemic, I got it for the first time,” she told the outlet at the time. “I was like, ‘Great, I’m home for 6 months, it’s the time.’ The guy did way too much. I did it on a Groupon, which was stupid. I snuck out of the house and didn’t tell my boyfriend. Now, I don’t really get it anymore because I don’t want my face to be frozen.”

She also joked that after getting a Fraxel laser skin treatment, “I looked like that fire scene in Little Rascals,” adding, “I had to cancel a show at The Groundlings because I was going to scare people.”

In April 2024, Fineman joked to Into The Gloss that she was “at peak med spa mistake age,” saying that “every six months, I feel like I tell [my makeup artist] Marc Reagan, ‘Sorry, I made a mistake. Whoops.’”



