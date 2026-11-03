Report Claims New James Bond Actor Has Been Cast

According to an exclusive report from Showbiz411, Callum Turner has been cast as the new James Bond.

Roger Friedman, the site’s founder and Editor-in-Chief, announced Turner’s casting in the simplest way, writing: “Word on the street is that Callum Turner is the next James Bond.”

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Callum Turner attends the A24’s ‘Eternity’ screening at Regal Union Square on November 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images)

The movie hasn’t been given an official premiere date, but speculation persists that the next 007 film will hit theaters in either late 2027 or early 2028.

And Turner, 36, seemingly will be the next secret service agent in the decades-old franchise.

His reported casting comes after months of speculation that had actors Jack Lowden, Jack Barton, Thomas Norton, and several others rumored to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

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And despite Showbiz411‘s exclusive, Polymarket bettors are still wagering on who will ultimately be publicly named Bond, James Bond, for the upcoming movie. As of Monday evening, less than 12 hours since Showbiz411‘s report, Turner was being traded at a 62% likelihood of being Bond. Lowden was a distant second, at 15%.

Callum Turner announced as next James Bond?

Turner would bring an extensive acting background to the Bond role. He had a critically acclaimed performance in the 2023 movie, The Boys in the Boat, which was directed by George Clooney. Other film roles have included Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Eternity, Queen and Country, and a starring role alongside Monica Barbaro in One Night Only, a rom-com that premiered this summer.

On the small screen, Turner, a native of England, was cast in a main role of the British drama, Glue in 2014. That role followed several other appearances across TV and proceeded his being cast in a pair of miniseries, War & Peace and Masters of the Air, and other TV roles.

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Before (reportedly) taking on the role of James Bond, Turner will appear in two more films slated for 2027 releases: Possession and The Comebacker.

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