Bre Tiesi Reveals Ultimate Dealbreaker With Boyfriend Nick Cannon

Although they appear to be doing well in their relationship, Bre Tiesi says she has one major dealbreaker with Nick Cannon.

On the latest episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, the former Selling Sunset star discussed her relationship with Cannon and said he is her “life partner.”

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But then she revealed one circumstance that would make her end the relationship: another child.

“I only have like one deal breaker. One. And if it ever happens, then I might be out,” she said. “If he has another baby.”

Cannon currently has 12 children. He shares one child with Tiesi and 11 with five other women, including pop icon Mariah Carey.

Continuing to explain the dealbreaker, Tiesi said, “I just think, you know, there’s only so much time in a day. There’s so many kids. There’s so much going on. I don’t even want to add another one because I feel the guilt of not having enough time having a career. You got the Brady Bunch. We’re not doing 13.”

Tiesi’s declaration comes a little more than a year after Cannon said he was going to “press hold” on having any more children. However, he also said that he was “not against” another child in the future.

“I really don’t know. I’m being honest. I’m having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I’m going to press hold on this 12 for right now,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “But. I was just speaking of three years from now [or] five years from now, who knows? I’m not against it.”

He further shared, “There was a point in time where I was just like, ‘Nah, I’m done.’ And, then I was like, ‘Who am I to say that?’ It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing. I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it’s one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it’s going, why not?”