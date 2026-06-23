Bravo Reality TV Personality Comes out as ‘Late in Life Lesbian’

Dayna Kathan, a reality TV personality who is most well-known for her role in Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules has chose Pride Month to come out as a described “late in life lesbian.”

Kathan made the announcement on her Instagram page earlier this month, posting several photos with her and other women, one in which includes her wearing a black shirt that simply reads: ‘gay’ in white letters.

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Accompanying her IG post was a caption that reads: “shout out to my fellow late in life lesbians!! HAPPY PRIDE!!!”

The 35-year-old gained notoriety in 2020 when she was a cast member on Vanderpump Rules. During that season she came out as bisexual. During a February 2020 episode in which she attended an L.A. Pride event and opened up about her bisexuality, Kathan told viewers: “I just feel so much lighter now that that’s out there.”

After her appearance in Vanderpump, Kathan transitioned to podcasting where she co-hosts Direspectfully, along with Katie Maloney, another former Vanderpump cast member. Upon seeing her co-hosts Instagram post stating she’s gay, Maloney commented: “My favorite lesbian! I love you so much!!!!!”

The podcast is described as “These two besties have been through their fair share of life experiences. The good, the bad, and the unhinged. Disrespectfully, they build off those lessons to discuss being unapologetically yourself, getting it wrong, career, mental health, relationships, sex, and whatever else they feel like. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll probably crack a bottle of wine … “

In addition to being available on various audio streaming services, Disrespectfully also airs on YouTube and has nearly 30,000 subscribers. New episodes drop on Wednesdays and Fridays.