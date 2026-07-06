Bravo Reality TV Cast Member Exits Ahead of New Season



The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s second season will look quite a bit different than the reality series’ premiere season.

RHORI cast member Liz McGraw has decided to step away from the popular Bravo series in an effort to focus on family, work, and passions. McGraw made the announcement of her decision to step away via a social media post on her Instagram page.

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“I’m full of gratitude for the amazing opportunity to appear on this show. As filming for season 2 begins, I have made the decision to take a step back and focus on my family, my work and my passions,” wrote McGraw.

“The RHORI cast is an amazing group of women who have created something special. I’ll be watching next season, rooting for the continued success of this franchise.”

“For now, I look forward to enjoying this little corner of the world from the other side of the camera.”



McGraw, 56, was one of seven women cast for the initial season of RHORI. She considers herself to be the “cannabis queen” of Rhode Island, which is in reference to a cannabis dispensary she owns, The Slater Center, along with her husband, Gerry McGraw.

Upon McGraw announcing she was leaving the show, rumors swirled that she was doing so because of pending legal issues. Liz and Gerry are known associates of Dino Guilmette, who has been indicted for mafia-related racketeering. Liz and Gerry have previously been named in an affidavit related to Guilmette’s legal proceedings. They were not accused of any wrongdoing within the affidavit.

Liz addressed that rumor on one of her Instagram stories, stating in part: “… If there were even an ounce of validity to it, I’d not have ever gone on a show! I realize that for some, it feels good to speculate, hate and defame my character, but I have never been investigated, nor involved in ANY criminal case. It’s preposterous and people should know how utterly ridiculous it sounds.”

Real Housewives of Rhode Island is set to film its second season this summer with an expected release in 2027.