‘Big Brother’ Season 28, Week 6: Who Was Evicted and Did Polymarket Predict It?

Big Brother Houseguests sent another one of their own packing Thursday night during the live episode.

Haley Thogmartin, Angela Murray and Kamu Kirk were on the block at the start of the episode, each with a chance to save themselves by winning the BB Blockbuster competition.

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After viewers got to see the aftermath play out of Rick Devens’ Diamond Power of Veto move, the high-pressure Blockbuster finally rolled around, with Angela winning and immediately removing herself from the block.

That left Haley and Kamu as the nominees for eviction. The plan was for the newly-formed Mosh Pit alliance to stick together and vote out Kamu, who had been gunning for Dee previously in the week. Some Houseguests, like Mallory Aurichio and Melody Morris, were a bit nervous to alienate Yash Patel during his own Head of Household by taking out his biggest ally Kamu, but during the live vote it quickly became clear that they were sticking to Devens’ master plan.

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Before the episode aired, Polymarket odds of eviction were pretty tight between Haley and Kamu. While Angela’s odds of eviction never rose above 14%, Haley and Kamu sat with 43% and 58% odds, respectively.

Once the Blockbuster competition got underway, those odds changed, with Kamu’s odds of eviction rising to 62% at one point and Haley’s falling to 37%. Ultimately, the Polymarket traders were correct, with the house voting 8-1 to evict Kamu.

Polymarket got it right once again. Will bettors also correctly predict the outcome of the entire game? They currently give Devens an 18% chance of winning the $750,000 prize, with Dee hot on his heels at 17%. Taylor Brown and Mallory are next, tied at 12%. Those with the lowest odds of winning (aside from the evicted Houseguests) are Haley (3%), LaTrice Verrett (5%) and Melody (4%).

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