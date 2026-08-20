‘Big Brother’ Season 28, Week 6 Eviction Odds: Who Will Be Sent Home?

Another week, another eviction in the Big Brother house.

As Big Brother 28 Houseguests prepare to send either Kamu Kirk, Haley Thogmartin or Angela Murray home during Thursday night’s live episode, fans are equally as excited to see the drama play out.

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With Yash Patel sitting pretty as Head of Household this week, his close ally Kamu’s head is likely still spinning as he somehow landed on the block next to Haley and Angela. The duo, previously part of the Red Corner alliance with Haley, Rick Devens and Dee Valladares, had spent the week plotting to evict their former ally Dee. But when Devens got wind of that, he deployed a game-changing power.

Let’s start with the initial nominations: After Yash won HOH in a knockout-style competition (that Dee and Devens admittedly screwed up), he nominated Haley, Angela and Dee for eviction. It was the first time any of the icons had seen the block, so Angela and Dee were fuming.

Dee even offered Yash $5,000 — her BB Bribe power — to keep her and Angela safe, but he ultimately refused. What Dee didn’t realize at the time was that Kamu was driving Yash’s motivation to keep her on the block after Haley told Kamu that Dee that taken a shot at him behind his back.

Devens later got wind from Kamu that Dee was the target for the week, which helped spark his Diamond Power of Veto plan into action; he decided to use his power — which he could have? should have? saved for another week to use on himself — to take Dee off the block and nominate Kamu in her place. The real kicker is that he backed up the move by creating a new alliance, dubbed The Mosh Pit, to ensure he had the numbers to send Kamu home should he lose the BB Blockbuster on Thursday.

Although Kamu’s fate has taken a quick turn in the game, he still has a chance to save himself Thursday night during the Blockbuster, where he, Haley and Angela will compete against each other for safety. Should he lose that competition, however, odds are The Mosh Pit will send him packing.

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What are the Big Brother 28 Week 6 eviction odds?

Although it’s hard to accurately assign odds before the Blockbuster competition plays out, Polymarket traders are still making bets. As of Thursday morning, Kamu has the highest odds of eviction (57%), with Haley earning 45% odds and Angela sitting with a measly 7%.

Those odds could change throughout the day Thursday in the unlikely event that Houseguests start to get wary of their plan to evict Kamu. The odds will likely also change during Thursday’s live episode as the Blockbuster competition plays out.

Who will join the other evicted Houseguests of Big Brother 28? Kamu, Haley or Angela? Fans will find out Thursday night starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

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