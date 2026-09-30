Meghan Markle’s Former Agent Seemingly Shades Her Career

Months after he reportedly stopped representing Meghan Markle, WME Group executive chairman Ari Emanuel seemingly shaded the Duchess of Sussex’s career.

During a recent sit-down with The Times, Emanuel confirmed that he and Markle “parted ways last year,” despite the reports saying the duo ended their professional partnership in early 2026.

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When asked where he thinks the Suites alum’s career is heading, Emanuel had a blunt response. “Here’s the great thing: I don’t have to think about that anymore,” he declared.

Although Emanuel no longer works with Markle, WME Group has confirmed that it still represents the actress and her company with Prince Harry, Archewell.

Other famous clients the agency represents include Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kim Kardashian, and Ben Affleck.

According to , Markle signed with WME in April 2023. While there were reports that she was dropped in 2025, the agency denied the claims, stating, “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell.”

It was further reported that Markle hasn’t had any meetings with Emanuel since January 2024.

A source claimed that Markle was allegedly let go from WME because she was “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.”

Rumors circulated that Markle and Emanuel had a disagreement after the actress’s “outburst” in January 2024. At the time, she was demanding to have a meeting “and expected decks and plans.” It’s unclear if the meeting was about her or Archewell.

The insider spoke out about the situation, telling Page Six that Emanuel was “done” with Markle.

Sources previously shared that the reason behind Markle signing with WME was to make a “power player” in Hollywood.

“Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in,” an insider previously said. “It is about creating projects for her to produce — she wants to run the show.”

Another insider further noted, “Through the fact that Archewell is now repped by WME, it bolsters Harry and Meghan’s bid to become power players in the production arena.”

Emanuel’s remark comes just weeks after Markle and Prince Harry moved back to the UK.