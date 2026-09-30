Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Reuniting as Fans Hope for More ‘Stranger Things’

A pair of stars who have shared the small screen in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, are reuniting in front of cameras once again.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown, cast as Jim and Jane Hopper, father and daughter in Stranger Things, will again act as father and daughter in a new Netflix series that is yet to be titled.

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Jack Thorne, a British screenwriter, producer and playwright who’s written Adolescence, a smash hit for Netflix that won nine Primetime Emmy Awards, along with several movies including Wonder and Enola Holmes, has been tabbed as writer and producer. Harbour will also produce.

Netflix describes the upcoming series as such, “disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour) is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) – now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps – vanishes on a mission, forcing him to return to a field has evolved beyond him.”

A24, a film distribution and production company, is backing the new Brown/Harbour project.

“We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before. Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite – this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis – is something audiences are going to love,” Netflix’s Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, US and Canada shared. “A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world.”

Though filming and premiere dates have yet to be announced, the mention of Brown and Harbour sharing the screen again has led fans to speculate (hope) this is a sign of things to come. More specifically, a pairing of the two Emmy-nominated actors in additional episodes of Stranger Things … even though the show aired its series finale in December 2025.

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Persistent clamoring from fans for a new episode, combined with Netflix already housing two animated seasons of a Stranger Things spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, has led to Polymarket bettors wagering on the likelihood of a new episode. The odds, however, aren’t overly optimistic.

Only 3% of Polymarket bettors envision a new episode of Stranger Things dropping prior to the end of the year. That number jumps up ever so slightly (5%), when the date is pushed back to March 2027.

New "Stranger Things" episode released by December 31?

Seems as if fans will have to settle for Brown and Harbour appearing elsewhere on Netflix.

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