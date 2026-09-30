‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Falls Ill Following Rehearsal Injury

Dancing With the Stars pro Pasha Pashkov is pushing through after a rehearsal injury left him feeling under the weather.

During Tuesday night’s episode, rehearsal footage showed Pashkov being bumped in the face by his partner, Amber Glenn, causing him to quickly grab his nose.

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“Oh, my God,” Glenn was heard saying as Pashkov went to a nearby mirror to look at his injury. As he bent over, blood started dripping from his nose.

While walking towards her dance partner, Glenn said, “Oh, my God, Pasha. I’m so sorry.”

Despite the injury, Pashkov reassured Glenn that it was “OK,” and he placed a tissue under his nose.

Speaking about the incident, Glenn told the camera crew, “My elbow just got him in the face.”

After getting an ice pack, Pashkov admitted that he was “feeling kind of nauseous.” When asked by a crew member if he was feeling lightheaded, the pro answered, “Uh, yeah.”

“I’ve never been the cause of physical pain like that before,” Glenn further shared. “And I want to be cautious. … And I know he’s not going to want me to hold back. I don’t know how to deal right now because I just want to wrap him in bubble wrap and send him on his way.”

Meanwhile, Pashkov refused to let the injury get in the way of the work he and Glenn were doing. “Things happen,” he stated. “And it’s not going to get in our way.”

In the Yacht Rock episode, Glenn and Pashkov performed the foxtrot to “Hold the Line” by Toto. The duo received all 8s from the judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, which is notably the highest score of the season so far.

Pashkov also spoke about his injury, telling the audience that his nose was “all good” and that he was “tougher now.”