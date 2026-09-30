Wynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley Are ‘Taking a Break’ From Each Other

Wynonna Judd has revealed that she and her sister Ashley are not on speaking terms.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the singer-songwriter confirmed she and her younger sibling aren’t “connected” at the moment.

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“We’re taking a break,” Wynonna said. “Which all families can relate to. She’s doing her thing, and I’m doing mine.”

Wynonna also said that Ashley has yet to hear her upcoming album, The Hard Truth.

The sibling fallout comes a little over four years after their mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide at the age of 76. Following Naomi’s passing, the sisters faced rumors they were fighting over their late mom’s will.

Wynonna was quick to shut down the speculation during her 2022 interview with PEOPLE. “Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?’” she said. “I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?”

Wynonna went on to praise the connection and “powerful” bond she shares with her sister.

“I feel like we’re connected in a way that is so different because I’m an orphan,” she shared. “Both my parents are gone, and I’m relying on Ashley. She’s relying on me in a different way that’s about compassion. It’s not about being successful and smart and capable. It’s about, ‘I love you.’ ‘I love you, too.’ We’re vulnerable with each other, and we’re tender.”

Wynonna did admit she and Ashley disagreed “on so much… as sisters.” However, she pointed out that she and Ashley “have more in common” than they didn’t.

“Ashley and I are very different people, and we are learning that we have more in common than we don’t,” she explained. “That’s really interesting, because when you’re younger, you think there’s more disconnect. We had a really deep conversation the other day, and we got through it, and nobody got hurt.”